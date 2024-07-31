Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran 

Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s political chief, was assassinated yesterday in Tehran, Iran’s capital. Hamas blames Israel for his death. Haniyeh was killed when the building he was staying in was struck. One of Haniyeh’s bodyguards was killed as well. Israel has not yet made a statement on the political leader’s death. Many worry that this event could further escalate the conflict and spread the war throughout the Middle East.

