Nvidia accelerates human robotics development

To accelerate humanoid robot development on a global scale, Nvidia announced it is providing new services to the leading robot manufacturers. Nvidia is also helping AI model developers and software makers with a suite of services, models and computing platforms to develop, train and build the next generation of humanoid robotics. Among the offerings are new Nvidia NIM microservices and frameworks for robot simulation and learning, the Nvidia Osmo orchestration service for running multi-stage robotics workloads, and an AI- and simulation-enabled teleoperation workflow that allows developers to train robots using small amounts of human demonstration data. The company made the announcements during Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s talk at the Siggraph computer graphics conference in Denver, Colorado. “The next wave of AI is robotics and one of the most exciting developments is humanoid robots,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, in a statement. “We’re advancing the entire Nvidia robotics stack, opening access for worldwide humanoid developers and companies to use the platforms, acceleration libraries and AI models best suited for their needs.” NIM microservices provide pre-built containers, powered by Nvidia inference software, that enable developers to reduce deployment times from weeks to minutes. Two new AI microservices will allow roboticists to enhance simulation workflows for generative physical AI in Nvidia Isaac Sim, a reference application for robotics simulation built on the Nvidia Omniverse platform. The MimicGen NIM microservice generates synthetic motion data based on recorded teleoperated data from spatial computing devices like Apple Vision Pro. The Robocasa NIM microservice generates robot tasks and simulation-ready environments in OpenUSD, a universal framework for developing and collaborating within 3D worlds. Nvidia Osmo, available now, is a cloud-native managed service that allows users to orchestrate and scale complex robotics development workflows across distributed computing resources, whether on premises or in the cloud.

