Generative AI Myths

Two years ago most people hadn’t heard of generative AI, but now it’s everywhere. Shortly after its release, ChatGPT became the fastest growing app in history. Jump forward to today and Apple has just announced plans to build it into its iPhones and it’s hard to find a piece of software that doesn’t offer generative capabilities. However, there’s undoubtedly a lot of hype, confusion, and even fear around it. This ranges from enthusiastic advocates announcing that it’s going to solve all of the world’s problems to doom-mongers predicting that it will make millions of us redundant or even spell the end of human creativity. So, here’s my overview of what I see as the biggest misconceptions about this revolutionary but misunderstood technology. Personally, I believe that most people can find a way to use it to help them in their work or day-to-day lives, but first, they need to understand it. Hopefully, this is helpful for cutting through the hype and getting to the facts. Let’s start with the biggie. Generative AI, like ChatGPT, mimics certain qualities of natural intelligence, specifically the ability to process, interpret, and create language. However, natural (human or animal) intelligence has many facets, like reasoning, abstract thought, emotional intelligence, intuition, memory, creativity, and communication. While generative AI excels in communication and memory, it only touches on those other aspects. When ChatGPT or another large language model (LLM) creates output, it follows probability rules derived that it learns during its training. This means its “thought processes” are far more limited and less sophisticated than ours.

