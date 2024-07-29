Venezuela’s Autocrat Is Declared Winner in Tainted Election 

Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner of Venezuela’s presidential election early this morning. The election results came after the opposition movement was convinced that it would finally defeat Maduro’s socialist-inspired party this year. There are serious concerns surrounding the possibly tainted election. The vote contains many irregularities, and Maduro’s government has invented election results in the past. Opposition leader María Corina Machado has declared the election results “impossible” given the information her team has collected about voter turnout. At some polling places, officials refused to verify the electronic vote count. There are also reports of voter intimidation among other irregularities.

