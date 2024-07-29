US to revamp military command in Japan amid China’s threats 

Following rising tensions with China, the U.S. has decided to increase military cooperation with Japan in order to strengthen both countries’ defenses. The U.S. Forces Japan will be upgraded to a joint force headquarters. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that this is “one of the strongest improvements in our military ties with Japan in 70 years.” This revamp follows Russia’s commitment to strengthening its military relationship with North Korea. Additionally, China is actively working to expand its nuclear arsenal.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/28/us-to-revamp-military-command-in-japan-amid-chinas-threats