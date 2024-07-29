U.K. Drops Opposition to International Criminal Court Warrant for Netanyahu 

The United Kingdom’s new Labour government has decided to drop the previous government’s objection to International Criminal Court arrest warrants against high ranking Israeli officials. The I.C.C. prosecutor applied for warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in May. These warrants accuse the two of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the starvation of civilians, during the Israel-Gaza war. This decision by the UK government marks a split from U.S. policy on Israel.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/26/world/middleeast/israel-gaza-icc-warrants-britain.html