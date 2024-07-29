Thanks to AI, work will look very different in the near future than it does today. According to the World Economic Forum, 85 million jobs will be impacted by AI by 2030, and millions of new jobs will be created that don’t yet exist. In a world where the pace of change is accelerating dramatically, it will be our skills -rather than our education, work history or past achievements – that define our value. In practical terms, employers will be less concerned about what we know or have achieved in the past and more interested in how we can apply knowledge and abilities to solving modern business challenges. So, what will this mean in the age of AI? How do we prepare for a world where machines will carry out many of the tasks that humans have traditionally had a monopoly on? And what skills will we need to ensure we remain relevant and able to create value? I believe the skills essential for staying relevant in the future can be divided into two groups. Broadly speaking, we can refer to these as AI skills and human soft skills. Firstly, having AI skills doesn’t necessarily mean becoming an AI engineer or data scientist. Instead, it involves the ability to use AI effectively, augmenting our own abilities and overseeing its output. This means becoming an effective AI collaborator, delegator, and supervisor. As AI becomes increasingly omnipresent, the ability to identify and use the best tools will be crucial in virtually every profession. Secondly, human soft skills represent abilities that AI either can’t do yet or can’t do as well as humans. These skills are rooted in the qualities that have made humans so successful as a species in evolutionary terms. They allow us to work together, solve complex problems using diverse data, navigate social situations, creatively solve problems, critically evaluate progress, and create emotional connections with others.

Full opinion : The Essential AI-Ready Skills Everyone Needs For Tomorrow’s Jobs.