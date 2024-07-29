Putin warns US of Cold War-style crisis if missiles deployed to Germany 

Putin is threatening to restart Russian production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the U.S. follows through on plans to deploy missiles to Germany. Russia would station the weapons within striking range of the West. Earlier this month, the U.S. announced plans to deploy long-range missiles in Germany by 2026, sparking outrage from Moscow. Putin says that these actions risk a Cold War-style missile crisis.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/28/putin-warns-us-of-cold-war-style-crisis-if-missiles-deployed-to