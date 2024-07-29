Fears of Escalation After Rocket From Lebanon Hits Soccer Field 

On Saturday, a rocket from Lebanon killed at least 12 people in an Israeli-controlled town. The victims were primarily children as the rocket hit a soccer field. In retaliation, Israel fired strikes across Lebanon on Sunday. While Israel’s response did not reach levels of a major escalation, there are still fears that fallout could lead to an all-out war. Israel is blaming Hezbollah for the deadly rocket attack on Saturday, but Hezbollah is denying responsibility. Strong expectations that Israel may mount a bigger response remain. Analysts worry that further response from Israel could lead into intense conflict.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/28/world/middleeast/israel-lebanon-strike.html