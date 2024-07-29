FBI Flies 65-Strong Cyber Action Team Across Globe To Fight Hackers 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently introduced the Cyber Action Team (CAT) in a post on the FBI official website. CAT is described as 65 core members making up a rapid response fly team. It will be able to deploy to almost anywhere across the globe within hours. The FBI described the goals of the group as responding to threats and attacks targeting public safety. Additionally, CAT will aim to protect national and economic security. While CAT was established in 2005, it has remained off the radar of the media for the most part.

