CrowdStrike Outage Losses Estimated at a Staggering $5.4B 

Following the CrowdStrike Falcon outage, monetary losses are continuing to build up around the world. Parametrix reports that losses are likely to reach $5.4 billion for Fortune 500 companies. Parametrix also found that around 25% of Fortune 500 companies experienced disruptions from the outage. The main industries affected by the monetary losses are healthcare, banking, and transportation. Parametrix’s report additionally details how this event “highlights the critical dependency of major corporations on cloud services, and the systematic risks posed by such disruptions.”

