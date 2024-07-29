4.3 Million Impacted by HealthEquity Data Breach 

HealthEquity has now revealed that 4.3 million individuals were impacted by the company’s data breach in March. The personal and health information of these people was compromised in the incident. Social Security number and payment card information are included among the stolen data. Attackers were able to gain access to this data by compromising a third-party vendor’s user accounts. The 4.3 million individuals affected by the breach will begin to be notified on August 9.

