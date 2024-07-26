Typhoon Gaemi Reaches China as Cargo Ship Sinks Off Taiwan 

Last night, Typhoon Gaemi reached southeastern China. Southern China has faced weeks of deadly flooding, and now Typhoon Gaemi reaches land with the force of a Category 1 hurricane. Rescue workers are currently searching for six sailors who went missing after a cargo ship sank near Taiwan due to bad weather. Over 783,000 people in Taiwan have been experiencing power outages since Wednesday. Additionally, at least four are dead and 531 are injured. In the Philippines, the typhoon has killed at least 15 people. On Thursday, a tanker carrying fuel oil sank near the coast of the Philippines. The typhoon made it difficult to prevent oil spillage, and at least one crew member died in the incident.

