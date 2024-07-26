Tech’s splurge on AI chips has companies in ‘arms race’ that’s forcing more spending

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been assembling a large stockpile of Nvidia chips, spending billions of dollars so his company can develop and train advanced artificial intelligence models. But even he says the AI hype may be driving too much investment. “I think that there’s a meaningful chance that a lot of the companies are overbuilding now and that you look back and you’re like, oh, we maybe all spent some number of billions of dollars more than we had to,” Zuckerberg said on a podcast this week with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang. He’s not the only one expressing that sentiment. On Alphabet’s earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Sundar Pichai said his company may well be spending too much money on AI infrastructure, which largely consists of Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs). But he sees little choice. “When we go through a curve like this, the risk of underinvesting is dramatically greater than the risk of overinvesting for us here,” Pichai said. In addition to Meta and Alphabet, Nvidia is racking up business from Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Tesla, which have all publicly pronounced that AI investment is a central priority for this year and the foreseeable future. Nvdia’s revenue has more than tripled for three straight quarters and is expected to more than double in the current period.Alphabet and Tesla highlighted their AI buildout costs on earnings calls this week, and investors can expect to hear more next week, when Microsoft, Amazon and Meta report results. Meta debuted its latest Llama AI model on Tuesday. The model, dubbed Llama 3.1, comes in three different versions, with one variant being the biggest and most capable AI model from Meta to date. Meta is sticking with open source, which means the technology can be accessed for free by outside developers, even as the company pours money into the underlying infrastrucure.

