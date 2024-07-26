Pro-Palestinian Actor Levels 6-Day DDoS Attack on UAE Bank 

BlackMeta’s 6 day distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on a United Arab Emirates bank set multiple records. The length of the attack and the sustained volume of requests over multiple waves ended after over 100 hours with an average of 4.5 million requests per second. BlackMeta is a pro-Palestinian hacktivist group with an anti-Western stance. The group appears to also have links to Russia.

