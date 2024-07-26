North Korean Charged in Cyberattacks on US Hospitals, NASA and Military Bases 

The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted a North Korean military intelligence operative. Rim Jong Hyok is accused of hacking into American hospitals, NASA, and U.S. military bases. The operative attempted to steal sensitive information and install ransomware to fund future attacks. He additionally laundered money through a Chinese bank which was then used towards further cyberattacks around the world. Rim is part of the Andariel Unit of North Korea’s Reconnaissance General Bureau. The Andariel group had access to NASA’s computer system for over three months and sent stolen information to North Korean military intelligence. A $10 million reward is being offered for information on Rim or other operatives targeting U.S. critical infrastructure.

