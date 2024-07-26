Network of 3,000 GitHub Accounts Used for Malware Distribution 

A threat actor known as Stargazer Goblin has built a network of over 3,000 GitHub accounts for phishing purposes. The hacker has been creating the network since August 2022 where they began using it in a distribution-as-a-service (DaaS) operation. The 3,000 accounts form what is known as the Stargazers Ghost Network. On this network the accounts distribute malware and malicious links. Stargazer Goblin is estimated to have made over $100,000 since they began building the network.

