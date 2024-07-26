Mexican drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and son of ‘El Chapo’ arrested in Texas 

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia and Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, leaders of the Sinaloa drug cartel, have been arrested. After being convinced to get on a private plane, the two leaders were flown to El Paso, Texas. They were arrested upon their landing. The Sinaloa Cartel is “one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world.” Zambada Garcia co-founded the cartel with El Chapo. Since El Chapo’s 2017 arrest he has been leading the cartel with El Chapo’s son, Joaquin Guzman. The two individuals will face multiple charges in the U.S. for allegedly bringing large quantities of drugs into the U.S., including fentanyl.

