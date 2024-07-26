The transformative power of generative AI (gen AI) will likely reshape the healthcare industry over time, and organizations are beginning to take action. In our Q1 2024 survey, more than 70 percent of respondents from healthcare organizations—including payers, providers, and healthcare services and technology (HST) groups—say that they are pursuing or have already implemented gen AI capabilities. The Q1 2024 survey, which included 100 US healthcare leaders, was conducted in March and comes after the Q4 2023 survey of 100 US leaders, which was conducted in December 2023. As we look at the responses across these populations in both surveys, a few themes emerge. In the Q1 2024 survey, a majority of respondents say that their organizations are either already using gen AI tools or are testing them out. Most of the surveyed respondents are in the proof-of-concept stage with gen AI, as stakeholders contemplate trade-offs among returns, risks, strategic priorities, governance, maturity, and other factors. Yet despite the industry’s general interest in using AI, there is still a consistent portion of respondents without any plans to pursue gen AI or who are maintaining a wait-and-see approach. Among those surveyed who are implementing gen AI, 59 percent are already partnering with third-party vendors to develop customized solutions, and 24 percent report plans to build solutions in-house, while only 17 percent expect to buy off-the-shelf gen AI products. Among those who haven’t yet implemented gen AI, 41 percent say they intend to buy gen AI products, which may be driven by this population’s concerns with risk (57 percent are not pursuing gen AI, because of risk considerations) and technology needs (29 percent).

Full report : Generative AI in healthcare: Adoption trends and what’s next.