French rail network hit by ‘malicious acts’ ahead of Paris Olympics 

Overnight, France’s high-speed TGV rail network was hit with multiple arson attacks. These attacks come on one of the rail’s busiest days with the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Multiple arson attacks were started simultaneously with the intention of damaging the railway facilities. Many routes will have to be canceled at least through the weekend while repairs are conducted. Around 800,000 customers are impacted on this busy Olympic weekend. The attacks occurred with global tensions on the rise, and security measures greatly increased for the Olympics. It is not yet clear if the attacks are directly linked to the Olympics.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/26/french-rail-network-hit-by-malicious-acts-ahead-of-olympic-ceremony