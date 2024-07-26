CrowdStrike Warns of New Phishing Scam Targeting German Customers 

CrowdStrike is warning of an unknown threat actor who is attempting to target German customers through a phishing scam. The actor is trying to use the recent Falcon Sensor update disaster to distribute malicious installers. In the scam, a website impersonating a German company attempts to distribute an inauthentic CrowdStrike Crash Reporter installer. The installer requires a password which is only known to the target, meaning that the campaign is targeted at specific individuals.

Read more: https://thehackernews.com/2024/07/crowdstrike-warns-of-new-phishing-scam.html