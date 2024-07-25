Google’s DeepMind Says Its AI Can Tackle Math Olympiad Problems

Google DeepMind, Alphabet Inc.’s artificial intelligence research division, said it has made strides in solving complex math problems, an area that remains challenging for today’s AI programs. On Thursday, Google rolled out AlphaProof, which specializes in math reasoning, and AlphaGeometry 2, an updated version of a model focused on geometry that the company debuted earlier this year. The programs aced four of the six problems featured in the International Mathematical Olympiad, an annual competition in which students tackle topics such as algebra and geometry, Google said in a blog post. In the AI industry, where comparison between offerings is difficult, solving math problems has become a key proof point. That’s because large language models, which are trained on vast amounts of written text, tend to be biased towards linguistic rather than mathematical intelligence. While computers are good at numbers and traditional calculations, word-based math problems fall outside of these norms and require more sophisticated reasoning skills. That’s why Google’s researchers think its AI’s performance at the prestigious math competition is significant. “This is great progress in the field of machine learning and AI,” said Pushmeet Kohli, Google DeepMind’s vice president of research in AI for science, in a press briefing. “No such system had been developed which could solve problems at this success rate.”

