The United States claims that increased Russia and China cooperation in the Arctic could be a threat to regional stability. In response, the two countries accuse U.S. criticism of being misplaced and confrontational. As global warming lessens ice coverage in the Arctic, more access to shipping and fossil fuels is available. This makes the region very strategic. A recent strategy report from the U.S. Department of Defense states that Russia is increasing its Arctic military presence. Russia has reopened and modernized multiple bases and airfields in recent years. China is additionally putting money towards polar exploration and research in an effort to create a “Polar Silk Road.” Russia and China have been working together to create Arctic shipping routes to transport oil and gas between the two countries.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/23/us-wary-of-china-russia-cooperation-in-increasingly-strategic-arctic