Two Landslides Kill 229 People in Ethiopia 

Two major landslides in Ethiopia have killed at least 229 people. After multiple days of heavy rain, the waterlogged hillside above a village collapsed. Several houses were buried in mud. Those who ran to help after the first landslide were hit by a second one which occurred around an hour later. The region is affected by climate change, causing long periods of drought followed by heavy rainfall. Data is beginning to show that floods are following droughts more quickly. The death toll is expected to rise as more victims are pulled from the mud.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/23/world/africa/landslides-ethiopia-village.html