Nvidia AI Foundry And NIMs: A Huge Competitive Advantage

Nvidia has fleshed out a complete software stack to ease custom model development and deployment for enterprises. Is this AI Nervana? And can AMD and Intel compete with this? In order for enterprises to adopt AI, its got to become a lot easier and more affordable. Nvidia has (re-) launched AI Foundry to help Enterprises adapt and adopt AI to meet their business needs without having to start from scratch. And without having to spend gazillions of dollars. The timing is spot-on as investors grow nervous that it may be hard for enterprises to make a good return on their AI investments. And without Enterprise adoption, AI will fail and we will be back to an AI Winter. To counter that narrative, Nvidia is expected to share Enterprise ROI stories during its next earnings call. And the new AI Foundry coupled with NIMs could become the standard path forward for most companies. While many components of this story are indeed open source, they only run on Nvidia GPUs. I know of no other chip company with anything even close to NIMs or the AI Foundry. The Nvidia AI Foundry is a combination of software, models, and expert services to help Enterprises not only get started, but complete their AI journey. Will this put Nvidia on a collision course with its ecosystem consulting partners such as IBM and Accenture? Accenture has been using the Nvidia AI Foundry to revamp its internal enterprise functions, and has now taken what they have learned and created the Accenture AI Refinery to help its clients do the same. Deloitte is on a similar path.

