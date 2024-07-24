Novel ICS Malware Sabotaged Water-Heating Services in Ukraine 

A new piece of malware has been connected to a January 2024 attack which disrupted water-heating services in Ukraine. The malware is called “FrostyGoop” and is the first ICS malware which can use the Modbus protocol to communicate with technology systems. FrostyGoop was deliberately designed to target industrial control systems. It affected around 600 apartment buildings in Ukraine in the January 2024 attack. The malware is very dangerous as bad actors can use it to attack almost any ICS system using Modbus for communications. ICS-specific malware tools are known to be difficult to counter, but they are typically saved for high-level targets. Stuxnet falls into this malware category.

