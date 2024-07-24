KnowBe4 Hires Fake North Korean IT Worker, Catches New Employee Planting Malware  

Yesterday, KnowBe4 revealed that a North Korean operative had been unknowingly hired by the company. KnowBe4 is a Florida security awareness training firm. The North Korean operative was able to use an AI deep fake identity to evade hiring background checks. KnowBe4 then sent the new employee their Mac workstation, and as soon as the employee received it, the workstation began to load malware. This instance has become more common in recent years. Hundreds of North Korean nation-state operatives have posed as IT workers, infiltrating U.S. companies. The operatives often work undercover for U.S. companies for a long period of time and give their earnings to North Korea.

