Hamas and Fatah sign unity deal in Beijing aimed at Gaza governance 

Hamas and Fatah signed an “interim national reconciliation agreement” in Beijing, China yesterday. The deal is focused on keeping Palestinian control over Gaza once the Israel-Gaza war concludes. The agreement describes how an interim government would be formed at the conclusion of the war. It was signed by 12 Palestinian groups in addition to Hamas and Fatah. This move towards a unity government is an attempt to halt Israel from trying to form a collaborative government going against Palestinian interests. Hamas and Fatah have been strong rivals since 2006, and reconciliation between the two groups is a key turning point. Israel quickly denounced the deal and opposes Hamas having any role in governing Gaza.

