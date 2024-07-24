Germany Bans Islamic Group, Accusing It of Supporting Hezbollah 

Germany banned the Islamic Center Hamburg today after accusing the organization of supporting Hezbollah. Germany claimed that the group, also known as I.Z.H., was extremist and acted as a front for Iran’s supreme leader. Germany’s interior minister, Nancy Faeser, stated that the I.Z.H. promotes an Islamist extremist ideology and attempts to spread antisemitism. German authorities will now conduct 53 court-ordered searches of properties linked to the group. They will additionally seize the organization’s assets and shut down four Shiite mosques. Faeser said that these actions come after evidence was discovered in November during searches of multiple locations leading to the confiscation of cash, laptops, and cellphones.

