Chinese Hackers Target Taiwan and U.S. NGO with MgBot and MACMA Malware 

A Chinese state-sponsored hacking group known as Daggerfly has been targeting organizations in Taiwan. Daggerfly has additionally targeted a U.S. non-governmental organization (NGO) in China. The group takes advantage of vulnerabilities to deliver the MgBot malware. Recent attacks have used a newer version of MgBot called MACMA. Daggerfly has the ability to create different versions of its tools to target most major operating system platforms. In the recent attacks on Taiwanese organizations and a U.S. NGO, the hackers “exploited a vulnerability in an Apache HTTP server to deliver their MgBot malware.”

Read more: https://thehackernews.com/2024/07/chinese-hackers-target-taiwan-and-us.html