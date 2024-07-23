Adobe releases new Firefly AI tools for Illustrator and Photoshop

Adobe released new Firefly tools for Photoshop and Illustrator on Tuesday, offering graphic designers more ways to use the company’s in-house AI models. Adobe’s new features let creative workers describe what they want with brief prompts, and receive AI generated textures or images that could otherwise take hours to create. As Adobe doubles down on AI, the company walks a fine line with some of its loyal users who feel threatened by it. The company trained Firefly on the work of many creative workers, and even pays Adobe Stock’s photographers and illustrators an annual bonus for this privilege. In light of this, Adobe says it is taking a “creator-friendly approach,” offering Creative Cloud customers a limited number of generative credits every month at no added cost. “This is all value that’s baked into their Creative Cloud plan,” Adobe’s VP of product marketing, Deepa Subramaniam, said in an interview with TechCrunch. “We just want to put this technology in the hands of our users, so they’re very generous credit limits.” Illustrator is releasing a new tool in beta, “Generative Shape Fill”, where users can add details and textures to shapes through text prompts or selecting a style reference. The feature is powered by an updated beta version of Adobe’s Firefly Vector model, that’s also being released on Tuesday. In a demo, Adobe Creative Cloud Evangelist Paul Trani showed how the new feature comes with sliders to select how much detail a creator can add. After Firefly generates those details, Illustrator allows the user to edit them; that sets it apart from most AI image generators.

