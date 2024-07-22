US elections 2024: Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race Amid Pressure

United States President Joe Biden has heeded calls to withdraw his re-election bid. The announcement on Sunday came amid mounting pressure from his fellow Democrats. His initial statement did not include an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, but he followed up a few minutes later with an expression of support. The 46th US president’s departure from the race leaves the Democratic Party in an unprecedented situation, with only a month until the Democratic National Convention and less than four months until the November 5 election.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/21/biden-pulls-out-of-us-presidential-race