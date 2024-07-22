Microsoft Says 8.5 Million Windows Devices Impacted by CrowdStrike Incident, Publishes Recovery Tool

Microsoft says roughly 8.5 million Windows devices were impacted by the faulty software update from CrowdStrike. The faulty update triggered massive IT outages across the global economy on Friday. While less than one percent of all Windows machines have been impacted, Microsoft says it is deploying hundreds of its engineers and experts to work directly with customers to restore services. The incident could turn out to be one of the worst cyber failures in history.

