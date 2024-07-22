Israeli Jets Bomb Sites in Yemen Linked to Iran-Backed Houthis

Israeli fighter jets bombed a port in Yemen controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Saturday in retaliation for the group’s deadly drone attack in Tel Aviv a day earlier which was a rare breach in Israel’s air defenses. It was the first time Israel has publicly struck the group following months of escalating Houthi attacks. Israel said it had struck sites used for military purposes, although Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesman, said that Israel had attacked some “dual use” targets that have both civilian and military functions. The Israeli attack in Yemen was nonetheless a striking moment in a war that has already seen Israel exchange fire with Iran and its allies across the Middle East.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/20/world/middleeast/israel-houthis-yemen.html