CrowdStrike Incident Leveraged for Malware Delivery, Phishing, Scams

Many organizations across the world suffered major disruptions on Friday after cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike pushed out a faulty update. Individuals and organizations have been warned that threat actors are leveraging the CrowdStrike incident for phishing, scams, and malware delivery. As it typically happens with major global events, threat actors have jumped on the opportunity, leveraging the chaos and the fact that many people and organizations have been scrambling to find information and fixes. For example, Threat intelligence firm ThreatMon reported seeing archive files named ‘crowdstrike-hotfix’ delivering HijackLoader payloads to its customers in Latin America.

