CoSAI: Tech Giants Form Coalition for Secure AI

Google on Thursday officially introduced the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI), a new initiative aimed at tackling the cybersecurity risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI). CoSAI includes founding members such as Amazon, Anthropic, Chainguard, Cisco, Cohere, GenLab, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, PayPal, and Wiz. CoSAI is posed to support efforts in adopting common security standards and best practices in AI security by collaborating with the industry and academia.

