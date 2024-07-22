Biden Shepherded Europe on Ukraine and NATO. What Happens Now?

European leaders have been relying on President Biden to guide them through some of the continent’s darkest days in decades. He pushed European allies to get it together when it came to defense and to commit to spend more on NATO. European leaders are worried Mr. Biden was the last of his kind, an American politician who had been a fixture of Atlanticism or trans-Atlanticism: the belief that the two sides of the Atlantic Ocean, the United States and Europe, belong together in a deep and broad alliance. Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance have said that they want to reconsider the relationship between the United States and NATO, and America’s contributions to the alliance.

