Ukraine Loses Hard-Won Position Near Dnipro River in the South 

Ukraine has lost a critical position on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, located in the south near Kherson. Ukrainian troops had worked hard to win the position. However, after months of fighting Russia was able to reclaim the ground. A majority of the main positions in Krynky, a village where Ukrainian troops had gained ground, were destroyed during the fighting. Ukraine’s position along this bank was part of a larger operation to establish a bridgehead on the Russian-controlled bank. The operation was aimed at tying down Russian troops, but instead ended up costing Ukraine many lives.

