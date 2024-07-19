Pressure Rises on Netanyahu Over Cease-Fire Deal Ahead of His Congress Speech 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel is scheduled to visit Washington next week where he will speak before Congress. Netanyahu is facing increased pressure to reach a cease-fire deal with Hamas to end the war before his speech before a divided Congress. If he cannot reach an agreement, the speech will likely be contentious. In addition to pressures from the U.S., Netanyahu is facing backlash from the Israeli parliament and families of hostages. Some Democratic lawmakers have stated plans to skip Netanyahu’s speech to signal discontent with Israel’s handling of the war.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/18/world/middleeast/hostages-netanyahu-congress.html