MarineMax Notifying 123,000 of Data Breach Following Ransomware Attack 

A recent ransomware attack on MarineMax, a boat dealer, is impacting over 123,000 individuals. The ransomware attack took place in March, subsequently leading to a data breach. The Rhysida ransomware group claimed to be behind the attack. Rhysida auctioned off data that they allegedly stole from the company, publishing screenshots of files including financial documents. MarineMax just informed the Maine Attorney General’s Office this week of the data breach. Hackers were able to acquire files containing customer personal information.

