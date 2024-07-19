High-Severity Cisco Bug Grants Attackers Password Access

A high-severity Cisco bug has been made public, and Cisco released a patch this week. This is a maximum-security vulnerability and would allow a malicious actor to change any user or admin password. It has been given a CVSS rating of 10, which is the highest score possible. The public details about the bug have been kept to a minimum as a result of the bug’s severity. Cisco stated that “an attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending crafted HTTP requests to an affected device.”

