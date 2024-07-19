Drone attack on Israel’s Tel Aviv leaves one dead, at least 10 injured 

A drone attack on Tel Aviv, Israel has killed one person and injured at least 10. Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Israeli military is opening an investigation into the attacks. The investigation will seek to determine why Israel’s air defense systems did not activate to intercept the target. Houthi armed forces claim that they used a new drone which can bypass interceptor systems and cannot be detected by radars. Israel promises retaliation, and the country’s air force is increasing patrols to “protect the country’s skies.” The drone hit very close to the U.S. embassy office in a highly populated area of the city, sparking concerns from citizens.

