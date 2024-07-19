Deus Robotics Enables Robots To ‘Speak’ The Same Language

Robots are on the rise. The International Federation of Robots reports there were 3.9 million robots in operation in 2022 or about 151 robots per 10,000 workers. In 2023, that number increased by 593,000, and will rise yet again by another 718,000 by 2028, according to Statista. Robots have clearly infiltrated the modern warehouse with companies like Amazon at the forefront. Yet robots are being built and deployed for specific purposes creating the challenge for different robots and robotic systems to communicate with each other. If they could, it would potentially greatly improve operational efficiency. Pavlo Pikulin is working to change that. He is the Ukrainian founder and CEO of Deus Robotics, which in addition to building their own robots, has created software that allows any robot to communicate with each other. “It’s almost impossible to cover all operations in warehouses by one robotic provider. So we need different types of robots. We create AI powered brains for robots, which can work with any type of robot, including robots developed by our company,” says Pikulin in an interview. Pikulin started working on Deus Robotics in 2018 and formally incorporated the business based in Kyiv, Ukraine in 2019. From a young age he was interested in AI and Robotics. “I always wanted to create AI and robotic systems, but I hadn’t enough resources. So my first goal was to earn some money to create a future for the company. So at 19, I found my first company. It was a game development company that we grew from two people to over 700 people under my management,” says Pikulin.

