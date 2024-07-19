China halts nuclear arms talks with US over Taiwan support 

Following U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan, China has now suspended all nuclear arms talks. China stated that this sale has “compromised the political atmosphere” for negotiations on nuclear non-proliferation. This could potentially disrupt global arms-control efforts. China and the U.S. had begun nuclear weapons discussions back in November 2023 to create trust before a summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. While China remains willing to discuss international arms control, Beijing spokesperson Lin Jian stated that the U.S. “must respect China’s core interests and create necessary conditions for dialogue and exchange.” It is estimated that China has around 500 operational nuclear warheads and will probably have more than 1,000 by 2030.

