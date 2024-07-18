OpenAI used a game to help AI models explain themselves better

One of the most interesting and useful slang terms to emerge from Reddit in my opinion is ELI5, from its subreddit of the same name, which stands for “Explain It Like I’m 5” years old. The idea is that by asking an expert for an explanation simple enough for a five-year-old child to understand, a human expert can convey complex ideas, theories, and concepts in a way that is easier for everyone, even uneducated laypeople, to understand. As it turns out, the concept may be helpful for AI models too, especially when peering into the “black box” of how they arrive at answers, also known as the “legibility” problem. Today, OpenAI researchers are releasing a new scientific paper on the company’s website and on arXiv.org (embedded below) revealing a new algorithm they’ve developed by which large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 (which powers some versions of ChatGPT) can learn to better explain themselves to their users. The paper is titled “Prover-Verifier Games Improve Legibility of LLM Outputs.” This is critical for establishing trustworthiness in AI systems especially as they become more powerful and integrated into fields where incorrectness is dangerous or a matter of life-or-death, such as healthcare, law, energy, military and defense applications, and other critical infrastructure.

