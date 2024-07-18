OpenAI unveils GPT-4o mini, a small AI model powering ChatGPT

OpenAI introduced GPT-4o mini on Thursday, its latest small AI model. The company says GPT-4o mini, which is cheaper and faster than OpenAI’s current cutting edge AI models, is being released for developers, as well as through the ChatGPT web and mobile app for consumers starting today. Enterprise users will gain access next week. The company says GPT-4o mini outperforms industry leading small AI models on reasoning tasks involving text and vision. As small AI models improve, they are becoming more popular for developers due to their speed and cost efficiencies compared to larger models, such as GPT-4 Omni or Claude 3.5 Sonnet. They’re a useful option for high volume, simple tasks that developers might repeatedly call on an AI model to perform. GPT-4o mini will replace GPT-3.5 Turbo as the smallest model OpenAI offers. The company claims its newest AI model scores 82% on MMLU, a benchmark to measure reasoning, compared to 79% for Gemini 1.5 Flash and 75% for Claude 3 Haiku, according to data from Artificial Analysis. Further, OpenAI says GPT-4o mini is significantly more affordable to run than its previous frontier models, and more than 60% cheaper than GPT-3.5 Turbo. Today, GPT-4o mini supports text and vision in the API, and OpenAI says the model will support video and audio capabilities in the future. “For every corner of the world to be empowered by AI, we need to make the models much more affordable,” said OpenAI’s Head of Product API, Olivier Godemont, in an interview with TechCrunch. “I think GPT-4o mini is a really big step forward in that direction.” For developers building on OpenAI’s API, GPT4o mini is priced at 15 cents per million input tokens and 60 cents per million output tokens. The model has a context window of 128,000 tokens, roughly the length of a book, and a knowledge cutoff of October 2023.

