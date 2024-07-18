Nvidia and Mistral’s new model ‘Mistral-NeMo’ brings enterprise-grade AI to desktop computers

Nvidia and French startup Mistral AI jointly announced today the release of a new language model designed to bring powerful AI capabilities directly to business desktops. The model, named Mistral-NeMo, boasts 12 billion parameters and an expansive 128,000 token context window, positioning it as a formidable tool for businesses seeking to implement AI solutions without the need for extensive cloud resources. Bryan Catanzaro, vice president of applied deep learning research at Nvidia, emphasized the model’s accessibility and efficiency in a recent interview with VentureBeat. “We’re launching a model that we jointly trained with Mistral. It’s a 12 billion parameter model, and we’re launching it under Apache 2.0,” he said. “We’re really excited about the accuracy of this model across a lot of tasks.” The collaboration between Nvidia, a titan in GPU manufacturing and AI hardware, and Mistral AI, a rising star in the European AI scene, represents a significant shift in the AI industry’s approach to enterprise solutions. By focusing on a more compact yet powerful model, the partnership aims to democratize access to advanced AI capabilities.Catanzaro elaborated on the advantages of smaller models. “The smaller models are just dramatically more accessible,” he said. “They’re easier to run, the business model can be different, because people can run them on their own systems at home. In fact, this model can run on RTX GPUs that many people have already.”

Full story : Nvidia and Mistral announce Mistral NeMo, a 12B-parameter model with a context window of up to 128k tokens, available under the Apache 2.0 open-source license.