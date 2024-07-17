US says ISIL trying ‘to reconstitute’ amid uptick in Syria, Iraq attacks 

The number of ISIL (ISIS) attacks in Iraq and Syria are currently on track to double those of the previous year. ISIL has already claimed 153 attacks in the countries. The United States military believes this is a sign that ISIL is trying to “reconstitute following several years of decreased capability.” A coalition of more than 80 countries and led by the U.S. was formed to fight ISIL, and the coalition continues to pursue ISIL fighters. U.S. military presence in the region is causing increased domestic tensions. U.S. support for Israel in the ongoing war has also resulted in attacks from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq as retaliation.

