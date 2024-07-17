U.S. Detected Potential Iranian Plot to Kill Trump Separate From Saturday’s Shooting 

After the attempted assassination of former President Donald J. Trump, American intelligence agencies have publicized that they were aware of another threat. There was a potential Iranian plot to kill the former president, separate from the shooting this past weekend. The intelligence pointing toward the Iranian plot caused the Secret Service to enhance security at the Pennsylvania rally this past weekend. However, these additional measures did not prevent the attempt that occurred. The intelligence prompting the warning about the Iranian plot was new and not fully developed, and further investigation into the potential plot will be conducted. An attempt by Iran to assassinate a former president would be a dramatic escalation, potentially risking war. The Secret Service’s knowledge of the threat yet failure to protect Trump raises further questions about the incident.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/16/us/politics/trump-iran-assassination-plot.html