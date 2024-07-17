Over the past few months, the news has warned of threats to the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. This includes both physical and cyber threats. Now, Russian hacktivist groups NackNeT and the People’s Cyber Army are claiming some denial-of-service (DoS) attacks against French websites. The People’s Cyber Army is referring to the DoS attacks as simply “training.” The groups have claimed attacks on well-known French sites, including the website of the La Rochelle International Film Festival. The cyber threats to the upcoming Olympics are expected to be nuisances in lieu of serious threats. However, such attacks could form a path for more ambitious ones.

Read more: https://www.darkreading.com/cyberattacks-data-breaches/trial-ddos-attacks-on-french-sites-portend-greater-olympics-threats